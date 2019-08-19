Mint Springs Lake closed for swimming due to harmful algae bloom
The swimming lake at Mint Springs Park in Crozet will be closed for the remainder of the swim season.
Albemarle County officials announced the closure on Monday. The county will continue to treat, test, and monitor the swimming lake.
Mint Springs Park has one of three swimming lakes operated by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation. Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek Park are being actively monitored and tested, and remain open for swimming through Labor Day.
There have been no reported health problems associated with Mint Springs. However, the Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake to swimming after multiple test results showed harmful algae present. People and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice as harmful algae blooms may cause illness.
To prevent illness:
- Do not come into contact with any area of the lake.
- Do not allow children or pets to drink from the lake.
- If contact occurs, immediately wash exposed areas with fresh water.
- If you or your animals experience symptoms, seek medical/veterinarian care.
Albemarle County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, will continue to monitor water quality in Mint Springs Lake.
To learn more about Harmful Algal Bloom, or to report an algae bloom, visit www.SwimHealthyVa.com.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.