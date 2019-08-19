Mint Springs Lake closed for swimming due to harmful algae bloom

Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, 6:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The swimming lake at Mint Springs Park in Crozet will be closed for the remainder of the swim season.

Albemarle County officials announced the closure on Monday. The county will continue to treat, test, and monitor the swimming lake.

Mint Springs Park has one of three swimming lakes operated by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation. Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek Park are being actively monitored and tested, and remain open for swimming through Labor Day.

There have been no reported health problems associated with Mint Springs. However, the Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake to swimming after multiple test results showed harmful algae present. People and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice as harmful algae blooms may cause illness.

To prevent illness:

Do not come into contact with any area of the lake.

Do not allow children or pets to drink from the lake.

If contact occurs, immediately wash exposed areas with fresh water.

If you or your animals experience symptoms, seek medical/veterinarian care.

Albemarle County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, will continue to monitor water quality in Mint Springs Lake.

To learn more about Harmful Algal Bloom, or to report an algae bloom, visit www.SwimHealthyVa.com.

Like this: Like Loading...