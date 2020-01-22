Minor injuries in crash at Hydraulic Road, Route 29 in Albemarle County

Published Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, 5:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County Police Officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a motor-vehicle crash in the intersection of Hydraulic Road and Route 29.

The crash was the result of a vehicle traveling westbound on Hydraulic Road that ran a red light and struck a southbound vehicle along Route 29.

The driver was cited for running a red light.

Two patients from the struck vehicle were transported with minor injuries.

Related