Men’s Soccer: EMU loses at Guilford

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 11:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The EMU soccer men lost on the road to Guilford by a score of 2-0 on Saturday. This was the first conference game of the season for the Royals as they fall to 5-7 on the year.

In the 34th minute, the Quakers drew a foul in the goalkeeper box drawing a penalty kick. Ricky Aguilar lined up and scored on the attempt to give Guilford the lead. EMU was only able to find space for five shots in the first half, with most of them coming off of corner kick opportunities.

Guilford would add a second goal in the 71st minute when Aguilar set up Kenny Nzekwe for a goal. The Royals were able to get seven shots off in the second half and made some noise at the end. Caleb Oakes (Waynesboro, Va./Stuarts Draft) and Troy Davis (Gainesville, Va./Patriot) were able to get shot attempts off in the final minutes, but were unable to capitalize.

The Quakers would outshoot EMU 20-13, and 10-4 in shots on goal. Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) had eight saves in net.

The Royals remain on the road in their next match as they head to play at Shenandoah on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7:00pm.