Men’s Soccer: EMU loses at Guilford
The EMU soccer men lost on the road to Guilford by a score of 2-0 on Saturday. This was the first conference game of the season for the Royals as they fall to 5-7 on the year.
In the 34th minute, the Quakers drew a foul in the goalkeeper box drawing a penalty kick. Ricky Aguilar lined up and scored on the attempt to give Guilford the lead. EMU was only able to find space for five shots in the first half, with most of them coming off of corner kick opportunities.
Guilford would add a second goal in the 71st minute when Aguilar set up Kenny Nzekwe for a goal. The Royals were able to get seven shots off in the second half and made some noise at the end. Caleb Oakes (Waynesboro, Va./Stuarts Draft) and Troy Davis (Gainesville, Va./Patriot) were able to get shot attempts off in the final minutes, but were unable to capitalize.
The Quakers would outshoot EMU 20-13, and 10-4 in shots on goal. Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) had eight saves in net.
The Royals remain on the road in their next match as they head to play at Shenandoah on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7:00pm.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.