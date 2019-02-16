Men’s lacrosse: Kraus’ four goals helps lift No. 11 UVA over Lehigh on Friday

No. 11 UVA (1-1) used an 8-2 run to overcome an early deficit and dispose of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2) on Friday night, 11-8, at Klöckner Stadium.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved up a day due to a forecast for inclement weather in the Charlottesville area.

Cavalier goalie Alex Rode made three key saves in the third quarter, two of which came in man-down situations. The saves aided Virginia in holding Lehigh scoreless for 18:28 from the second quarter until the fourth quarter.

For the second week in a row UVA scored first, but then found itself in a hole. With a 2-0 lead over the Mountain Hawks, Lehigh responded by scoring five goals in a row to take a 5-2 lead at 7:42 in the second quarter.

Lehigh owned a two-goal lead, 6-4, at halftime. UVA, who handed Lehigh three extra-man goals in the first half on four penalties, settled in nicely. Dox Aitken scored a big goal to lead the third-quarter scoring. Michael Kraus scored back-to-back goals to give UVA the lead for good.

