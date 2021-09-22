Medical emergency expected as cause of Nelson County fatal crash

A Gladstone man died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash reported on Saturday at 12:43 p.m. on Route 656 in Nelson County.

A 1993 Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck was traveling east on Route 656 when it crossed the centerline, traveled through the westbound lanes and struck a 2017 Kia Sportage parked on the side of the road. The Chevrolet then struck a parked 2002 Chrysler van parked in front of the Kia. The impact of the crash caused the van to strike a 2006 Chrysler 300 that was parked in front of it. All parked cars were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Calvin A. Burks Jr., 67, of Gladstone, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A medical emergency is a possible contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.