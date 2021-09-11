Medical Center Hour returns Sept. 29

Medical Center Hour returns Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 12 noon.

This talk will be a hybrid program taking place in person in the Pinn Hall Auditorium and on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82231534062

The title of this program is From Self to System: A “Both/And” Conversation about Improving Clinician Wellbeing. Speakers will be Dorrie Fontaine, RN, PhD, FAAN, Dean Emerita, School of Nursing, UVA, Julie Haizlip, MD, MAPP, FNAP, Clinical Professor of Nursing, Attending Physician, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, UVA, Ashley Hurst, JD, M.Div., MA, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, UVA, and Lili Powell, PhD, MA, Julie Logan Sands Associate Professor, Darden School of Business, Kluge-Schakat Professor, School of Nursing Director, Compassionate Care Initiative.

This program is co-presented with the Compassionate Care Initiative, School of Nursing, UVA. Please see the attached announcement for more information on this program.

Medical Center Hour is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information on the programs, see Center for Health Humanities and Ethics: med.virginia.edu/biomedical-ethics/medical-center-hour/

Watch Medical Center Hour recordings at www.youtube.com/uvamch.