McEachin statement on continuing resolution

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) comments after supporting a continuing resolution to extend government funding through December 20, 2019, temporarily averting another government shutdown.

“It is imperative that Congress do its job and ensure that we have a funded and functioning government. For that reason, I supported today’s continuing resolution. This vote keeps the government open, provides much-needed certainty, and extends funding for critical programs that American businesses and families rely on.”

“However, I am disappointed that Senate Republicans have blocked the inclusion of crucial mandatory funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) in this continuing resolution,” said Congressman McEachin. “Six million students and hundreds of schools, including Virginia State University and Virginia Union University, stand to lose up to $85 million in previously promised federal funding, which they desperately need. Without these investments, HBCUs and other MSIs will be forced to lay off staff and cut back critical student services. I will continue fighting for long-term funding and for the future of these historic institutions. Our students do not deserve to shoulder this burden.”

