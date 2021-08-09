McEachin leads call for investment in environmental justice initiatives

Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) is leading an effort for additional investments to support environmental justice initiatives and provide resources for low-income communities, communities of color, and indigenous and tribal communities.

The letter was signed by Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-AL), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03), Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44), Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), and Pramila Jayapal (WA-07).

“While environmental justice and ensuring equitable economic opportunity remain key priorities for the Biden administration and for the Democratic caucus, investments in environmental justice related programs included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework fall far short of what is necessary to fully mitigate the impacts of environmental racism and environmental inequity on our communities and ensure that they are not left behind as we look to build a sustainable economy,” the letter reads.

The members call for robust investment in several environmental justice priorities to:

Provide quality water and ensure drinking water services

Increase access to and investment in clean energy and energy efficiency programs

Accelerate the deployment of zero emissions transportation and goods movement

Support programs that support workforce development and pollution reduction

Address health impacts and support programs that improve the health of environmental justice communities

“All Americans should have the right to clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment, regardless of their zip code or socioeconomic status,” the letter continues. “The administration has taken action to ensure that these rights are upheld through the Justice40 Initiative and a whole-of-government approach to environmental justice. As Congress moves to make historic investments to ensure that our economy remains strong, we urge you to prioritize the needs of environmental justice communities.”

