McEachin joins VAIPL Environmental Justice Town Hall

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) joined a community town hall hosted by Virginia Interfaith Power and Light this week to discuss President Biden’s Build Back Better priorities, the Justice 40 Initiative, his environmental justice efforts in Congress, and job creation.

“I have been honored to work with the Biden administration during this crucial period to Build Back Better. As we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must advance innovative policy solutions that promote economic growth, create new jobs, and address the climate crisis,” McEachin said. “I enjoyed joining Virginia Interfaith Power and Light to discuss President Biden’s priorities, my efforts in Congress, and our shared values for the future.”

“The administration’s infrastructure priorities have the potential to be a gamechanger for frontline and rural communities, spurring economic growth and raising environmental standards for all Virginians as well,” said Faith Harris, co-director for Virginia Interfaith Power & Light.

“President Biden’s infrastructure package sets aside historic funding to tackle the climate crisis, create green jobs, and make improvements to critical infrastructure. As we analyze this infrastructure package, it is critical that we recognize environmental injustices that plague our country. The infrastructure package is an opportunity to infuse billions of dollars into communities that have historically been disinvested in, and we hope that this package does not continue a pattern of disinvestment in communities of color” said Naadiya Hutchinson, government and media affairs sSpecialist at We Solar.

The Justice40 Initiative aims to improve productive collaboration between federal agencies and state and local communities while advancing President Biden’s promise to deliver at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investment in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities.