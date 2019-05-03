McEachin honors Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) introduced a resolution honoring Richmond social studies teacher Rodney A. Robinson for his selection as the 2019 National Teacher of the Year by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

“Rodney Robinson is an inspiration to us all,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “The passion he has brought to teaching throughout his career, particularly his focus on helping disadvantaged youth overcome their challenges to achieve their dreams, is exemplary. He has also tirelessly advocated for much-needed improvements to our education system to make it more equitable and inclusive. Rodney Robinson is a remarkable teacher, mentor, and individual.

“As a son of a teacher, I am proud to present this resolution to Mr. Robinson today. I know he will continue to make Richmonders, Virginians, and all Americans proud.”

