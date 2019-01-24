McEachin announces two HHS grant awards totaling $3.7 million

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced two grant awards from the Department of Health and Human Services that total more than $3.7 million to benefit child and maternal health.

One grant of $3,069,185 was awarded to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) the other grant of $667,591 was awarded to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

“These two awards bring nearly four million dollars into Virginia to help address the critical issue of maintaining child and maternal health,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “I am so pleased to see both of these significant grants awarded to research preventative medicine and treatment methods as it is imperative to ensure that we have healthier mothers and children.”

The grant awarded to VDH has a grant budget period lasting through the end of September 2020. The grant awarded to VCU has a grant period lasting through this December.