McEachin announces grants to VCU for alcohol program research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to VCU for alcohol program research totaling $888,754.

“Alcohol abuse has significant negative impacts,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Fatal car crashes, teen alcohol abuse and liver cirrhosis are just a few reasons why this research is so critical to combatting the destructive effects of alcohol abuse. I am so pleased to see VCU doing this critical work. Breaking the cycle of alcoholism will lead to a safer, healthier Commonwealth.”

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google