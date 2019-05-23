McEachin announces grants to VCU for alcohol program research
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to VCU for alcohol program research totaling $888,754.
“Alcohol abuse has significant negative impacts,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Fatal car crashes, teen alcohol abuse and liver cirrhosis are just a few reasons why this research is so critical to combatting the destructive effects of alcohol abuse. I am so pleased to see VCU doing this critical work. Breaking the cycle of alcoholism will lead to a safer, healthier Commonwealth.”
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.