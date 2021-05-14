McEachin announces $95M for Fourth District colleges, sniversities, students

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced more than $95 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District under the American Rescue Plan.

The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.

The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

“This funding from the American Rescue Plan will help support our local colleges and universities and provide our struggling students with the urgent relief necessary to stay on track and complete their education,” said McEachin. “These intuitions are vital to the success of young intellectuals, and we must make sure they are adequately supporting them, especially students struggling to complete their education. I want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration for seeing the value in our higher education institutions, and for working diligently to ensure they receive the help they need during these trying times.”

Several colleges and universities in Virginia’s 4th District receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan include:

Virginia State University- $18,711,350

Virginia Commonwealth University- $57,078,300

Virginia Union University- $6,045,137

A full list of colleges and universities receiving funding, in VA-04 and across the country, can be found here.

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

The American Rescue Plan also includes nearly $3 billion in additional funding – which will be distributed later – for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, other Minority-Serving Institutions, and other under-resourced institutions.

To read more about emergency education funding under the American Rescue Plan, click here.

