McEachin announces $550K in grants for local HBCUs

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced two grants for HBCUs in Virginia’s Fourth District.

These grants, totalling $554,750, are from the U.S. Department of Education to Virginia State University and Virginia Union University. Each HBCU will receive $277,375 to participate in the federal Talent Search Program.

The Talent Search Program invests in middle and high school students for tutoring, advising, counseling on financial aid and college admission help. The program helps low-income and first-generation college students looking to succeed in higher education.

“The Talent Search Program is an outstanding way to increase opportunity and success for students who are too often left behind, despite their talent and ambition,” McEachin said. “By providing this strong support system and the assistance to navigate the complicated college admission process, this program can help to ensure success for a new group of students. I am thrilled these grants are being awarded to two of our local HBCUs.”