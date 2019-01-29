McEachin announces $410,000 grant for cancer research at VCU

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a $412,390 grant award from the National Cancer Institute to Virginia Commonwealth University for cancer research.

“Cancer is a scourge that is unfortunately far too common. According to the National Cancer Institute, our country expected to see more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer diagnosed in 2018 alone,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “Research that could lessen the number of cancer cases would significantly improve people’s lives and the economic burden on the health care system. Cancer research that can lead to cures and better prevention would have critically significant impacts.”

The National Cancer Institute is housed under the Department of Health and Human Services. The scheduled grant budget period is to run from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.