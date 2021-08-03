McEachin announces $4.5M in HHS grants for health research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services totalling $4,582,084 for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

Virginia Commonwealth University will receive $465,691 for research on allergy, immunology, and transplantation, and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $4,116,393 for research into overdose prevention.

“These two grants will provide crucial federal funds to assist in health-related research in the Commonwealth,” McEachin said. “Millions of Americans suffer from life-threatening and debilitating immune system conditions. This funding will support research to help advance the treatment of immune system disorders, such as allergies, asthma, autoimmune diseases, and transplant rejection. Additionally, too many Americans have lost loved ones to overdoses, and those rates have only increased during the pandemic.

“Funding for research into overdose prevention will be crucial in minimizing the tragic loss of life. I am thrilled these funds are coming into our district to help address these important issues.”