McAuliffe releases Path to a Brighter Future plan to make higher education more affordable

Published Wednesday, Jul. 14, 2021

By 2027, 70 percent of all jobs in the U.S. will require some education beyond high school. Access to higher education, then, will be a prerequisite.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe today released his plan to make higher education more affordable and connect Virginians to opportunities in every corner of the Commonwealth.

The McAuliffe plan will give students a clear pathway to the workforce while removing the barriers preventing them from succeeding. As governor, McAuliffe will work with the General Assembly and the Department of Education to align Virginia’s curricula with the needs of in-demand industries and will fight for affordable, flexible options for higher education.

The plan calls for increased access to dual enrollment programs and programs that allow students to obtain relevant certifications while they pursue a degree. McAuliffe will also work with the legislature to improve state data collection efforts so Virginia can better align educational and training opportunities for students and close gaps in the workforce.

The effort also will build capacity at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to more quickly approve programs and get students into high-demand education pipelines like nursing, teaching and more.

“Just this week, Virginia was named the best state in the nation for business for the second time in a row — and we got here by investing in our education system and our workforce,” McAuliffe said. “As Virginia’s 72nd Governor, I redesigned Virginia’s workforce training program, invested in apprenticeships, and ensured that our community colleges could offer affordable industry certifications and occupational licenses.

“While Glenn Youngkin opposes the American Rescue Plan, which includes vital funding for higher education, I will work with the legislature to make sure our higher education system prepares Virginians for quality, high-paying jobs available here in the Commonwealth.”

