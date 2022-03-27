Massanutten Resort kicks off Year of Giving with Snow Moon Fest

Massanutten Resort raised more than $5,000 from its annual Snow Moon Fest, marking the beginning of the resort’s Year of Giving, as the resort will donate proceeds from a variety of upcoming festivals to organizations around the community.

“We were thrilled to see such a great turnout at Snow Moon Fest and look forward to continuing to support the community through additional events throughout the year,” said Matthias Smith, Massanutten Resort’s general manager. “Our community has always done so much for us, so we are excited to give back to them.”

Snow Moon Fest took place March 4-6 with activities that raised funds for local organizations including Elkton Area United Services and Therapeutic Adventures. The weekend featured a variety of highlights including a Torchlight Slope Parade with the final torch lit by 2021 Industry Achievement Award Winner, Scott Veenis.

In addition, there was a NUTT Employee Homecoming inviting all former Massanutten resort employees to a day of free skiing. Massanutten also had a large number of visitors participate in other activities including:

4K on the Fairway raising over $3,000 for Elkton Area United Services

raising over $3,000 for Elkton Area United Services Arctic Plunge raising $2,500 for Therapeutic Adventures

raising $2,500 for Therapeutic Adventures 150 + Festival lodging & VIP packages booked with direct revenue share to both Elkton Area United Services & Therapeutic Adventures

Following its 50th anniversary, Massanutten is committed to giving back to the community that has helped it grow into a premier all-season vacation destination. The resort will host additional events throughout the remainder of the year benefiting other local community initiatives, including:

ValleyFest : Taking place Saturday, May 28 from 12 to 6:30 p.m., all proceeds from this festival will benefit community initiatives supported by the local Rotary Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

: Taking place Saturday, May 28 from 12 to 6:30 p.m., all proceeds from this festival will benefit community initiatives supported by the local Rotary Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Summer Jam: Taking place Sunday, July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m., all proceeds will benefit the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA.

Taking place Sunday, July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m., all proceeds will benefit the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA. Fall Festival:Taking place Saturday, October 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., all proceeds from this event will benefit McGaheysville & Elkton Fire & Rescue Squads.

