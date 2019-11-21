Major Israeli aerospace, aviation manufacturer to expand in Fairfax County

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company, will expand its North American headquarters operation at a new location in Fairfax County.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement following a meeting with IAI officials in Tel Aviv during his international trade and marketing mission to Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The project will bring more than 50 new jobs to Fairfax County.

“As the largest aerospace and defense manufacturer in Israel, IAI’s decision to expand its headquarters here reinforces that Virginia is a prime location for global companies seeking growth in North American markets,” said Northam. “The Commonwealth is home to more than 780 internationally-owned businesses and continues to attract technology and innovation leaders like IAI. This important project demonstrates the long-term benefits of building corporate partnerships and telling Virginia’s business story around the world. I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with IAI officials in Tel Aviv to discuss ways we can strengthen economic ties between Virginia and Israel.”

Since 1953, IAI has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide, including air defense systems, satellites, missiles, weapons systems and munitions, unmanned systems, robotic systems, electronics, and navigation systems. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations. IAI employs approximately 15,000 workers, and over 200 through its U.S. subsidiary, IAI North America.

“Virginia continues to build on its legacy of success in the aerospace industry, and IAI’s investment will create high-quality jobs in this 21st-century industry sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Ensuring that our workforce is prepared for the jobs of the future is a top priority, and we are proud of IAI’s success in the Commonwealth and look forward to its growth in Fairfax County.”

“IAI North America is proud to expand our corporate headquarters at a new location in the Dulles Technology Corridor in Fairfax County,” said Swami Iyer, CEO of IAI North America. “The area is the logical choice to establish IAI North America’s new corporate HQ office—Fairfax is at the center of the aerospace and defense market here in the United States, it is close to many of our clients’ head offices, and provides the opportunity for increased coordination and synergy realization for our enterprise growth goals. The positions include the existing staff at IAI North America along with increased manpower in sales and business development areas.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens

“Fairfax County has long been a location of choice for major aviation and aerospace companies, and we are delighted to see that important industry cluster expand further with IAI,” said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “The announcement also illustrates the value of a Fairfax County location—close to Dulles Airport as well as a strong and diversified business base—for international companies that want to be close to our nation’s capital.”

“I welcome the expansion of IAI in our vibrant Dulles Corridor,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko. “This announcement of more than 50 new, high-quality jobs in District 33 is great news. I support the work of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, utilizing its Virginia Jobs Investment Program, to provide the consulting services and funding needed to support this initiative. Thanks also to Governor Northam and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority for their role in bringing these new jobs to Fairfax County.”

