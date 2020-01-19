Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Jan. 20-24
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various maintenance activities throughout the district. Many of these operations will be mobile in nature; however, motorists should anticipate slow moving equipment, the presence of staff, and possible lane/shoulder/road closure. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge maintenance, guardrail maintenance, brush cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 Bus (Sweet Briar – Coolwell Rd) – Shoulder and lane closures in north- and southbound lanes for brush cutting. Be alert.
Route 29 (Sweet Briar – Nelson County line) – Lane closures in north- and southbound lanes for unpaved shoulder repairs. Use caution.
Route 60 (635 – 634) – Crew will repair shoulders. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Route 130 (Route 29 Bus to Route 501) – Crew will repair shoulders.
Routes 630 and 723 – Crew will boom axe. Flaggers will assist.
Route 636, Wares Gap Rd– Rural Rustic project. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Route 692 – Crew will remove trees. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Appomattox County:
Routes 600 and 601, Pamplin area – Crew will boom axe. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Buckingham County:
None
Campbell County:
Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.
Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.
Route 600 – Crew will make slope repairs. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Route 615 – Crew will make shoulder repairs. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.
Charlotte County:
Route 620, Phenix AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe.
Route 652, Craftons Gate AHQ – Rural Rustic project.
Cumberland County:
None
Halifax County:
Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ and 360, Bethel AHQ– Crews will boom axe.
Route 360, Bethel AHQ – Crew will work shoulders.
Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – 8/20.
Lynchburg:
Odd Fellows Road –Temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern during project.
Nelson County:
Route 29 S (623 – Amherst Co. line) – Shoulder repairs will be made during mobile operations. Be alert to slow moving equipment.
Route 56 E (650 – Buckingham Co. line) – Crew will perform shoulder and drainage work. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Route 623 (650 – 29) – Crew will boom axe. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Route 628 – Crew will perform drainage work on Rural Rustic project. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Route 653 (650 – 29) – Crew will cut brush. Flaggers will assist motorists.
Route 655 (665 – 662) – Crew will make shoulder repairs.
Route 686–Flaggers will assist motorists during maintenance work.
Various secondary routes- Brush cutting; flaggers will assist motorists.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane of traffic only on bridge. Signs and other traffic control alert motorists to this change.
Route 29, Gretna AHQ – Crew will patch potholes. Lane closures and delays possible.
Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.
Route 58 E and W, Brosville AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders.
Route 638 (634 – 640) –Closed 1/21 – 2/14 for bridge repairs. Detour via 640, 685, 646, 642 and 634 back to 638.
Route 727 over Fall Creek (745-41) – Road closed 1/27-2/21 for culvert repairs. Detour via 745, 719, 744 and 41 back to 727.
Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.
Prince Edward County:
Routes 360 and 460 – Crew will boom axe and cut behind guardrail.
Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.
Route 652 (690-460) – Closed until February 1, 2020 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460 & 626.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.