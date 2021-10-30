Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Nov. 1-5

Published Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk work. Lane closures/delays. Est comp. 11/21.

Route 29 (Buffalo River and South Main Street ramps) – Milling and Paving. Est. comp. 11/15.

Route 681 over Williams Run – Bridge rehabilitation project underway. One 10’6” lane w/signal.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 (707—Prince Edward line) – Widen shoulders, install rumble strips. Est. comp. – Nov 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 725 (609-608) – 10/12-12/3, closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 609, 636, and 608 to 725.

Route 630-Rural Rustic work

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 N (906-912), 460 W (793-Concord Tpke), & 501 (605-1116) – Milling /paving.

Route 40 at Main St, Brookneal – Sign work.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 689-Ditch work

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58 E over Perrin Creek – One lane closed thru Oct. 29 for repairs. 16’ travel lane.

Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up. Be alert to presence of crew and delays.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic pattern. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Oct. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 612, Bethel AHQ –Rural Rustic project

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 6– Bridge project. 11′ width 6 W at bridge. Signs, message boards will assist. Est comp-10/21.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 680 (Church Road) – Bridge replacement. Closed to thru traffic starting 11/15 from Route 976 (Coleman Road) to the intersection of Route 666 (Yeatts Store Road). Est. completion February 11, 2022.

Route 707, Kentuck AHQ –Rural Rustic project

Route 730 (729-1254) – Closed to thru traffic 10/4-11/12 for culvert replacement. Detour: 730, 729, 732, 726, 733 and 730.

Rt. 669 – Melon Rd.– Completing work orders, skin runs, boom axing and limbing on secondaries, and working on rural rustic.

Route 1324, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 628, 740 & 751 –Rural Rustic projects.

Route 460/15 Ramps-Stop bar Painting

Please note districtwide activities above.

Related



