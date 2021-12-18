Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Dec. 20-24

Published Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 681 over Williams Run – Bridge rehabilitation project underway. One 10’6” lane w/signal.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 – Bridge overhead sign inspections reports

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 630 – Rural rustic work.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 619 – Mainline pipes installation.

Route 653 (Richardson Road) – Superstructure Replacement Project. Route will be temporarily closed from Route 40 (George Washington Hwy) to Route 652 (Eureka Mill Road) scheduled to begin Nov. 20 and is planned until Dec. 31, 2021. Detour via 652, 654 and 40 to 653 will be in place.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Oct. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 778 (Green Valley Road) – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to bridge repairs. Route 778 will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 600 (Black Walnut Road), to the intersection of Route 746 (Mt. Laurel Road). This section of Route 778 will be closed starting 01/10/2022 and is planned to be reopened on 01/21/2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic patterns are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 680 (Church Road) – Bridge replacement. Closed to thru traffic starting 11/15 from Route 976 (Coleman Road) to the intersection of Route 666 (Yeatts Store Road). Est. completion February 11, 2022.

Route 1045 – Crossline pipe replacement.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Related



