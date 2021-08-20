Lowesville Road bridge in Amherst County struck again

Motorists who use Lowesville Road (Route 778) in Amherst County are once again facing possible delays after the bridge over Piney River was struck by a motor vehicle and damaged for the second time in recent months.

A preliminary damage assessment is complete, one lane of the bridge closed and a temporary signal in place to assist motorists. Repairs are scheduled in the coming weeks.

In late-May, the bridge railing was damaged and traffic detoured while VDOT bridge crews made repairs.

Lowesville Road carries over 900 vehicles per day according to a 2014 count.

Motorists are encouraged to expect delays, slow down and be alert to the presence of the signal, crews and equipment.