loudoun county authorities searching for missing teen who may be in waynesboro area
Local

Loudoun County: Authorities searching for missing teen who may be in Waynesboro area

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
Hailey N. Delgado Lopez
Hailey N. Delgado Lopez. Photo courtesy Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a 13-year-old from Ashburn.

Hailey N. Delgado Lopez was reported missing by her family Tuesday after leaving her residence on Dodge Terrace on her own accord. She is possibly traveling to Waynesboro, where she has ties to the area.

Lopez is described as being 5’ tall, 100 lbs., with brown eyes, and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information regarding Hailey’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

