Local United Way: New president and CEO, new name

Kristi Williams was named on Friday as the new president and CEO of the local United Way, which will now be known as the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro.

“I feel like our new name more clearly represents the localities that we serve – Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. I want our community to see their home listed in our name and know that United Way SAW is here to support them,” said Williams, who was hired from within, after serving as the donor and community relations coordinator, and then director of operations, at the local United Way.

Williams is also the former director of marketing and communications for the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce as well as the former director of hospitality for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

A graduate of the University of California-Santa Barbara, Williams has called Virginia her home since 2004.

She currently resides in Waynesboro with her husband of 10 years and two young children.

“I love the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro area, and I am passionate about the needs of all of our community members,” Williams said. “I am excited to lead the United Way and work towards helping our community members to receive equitable opportunities. It’s a challenging time right now, and I am honored to be able to help our community move forward together.”

A list of local community resources can be found on United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro’s new website – www.unitedwaysaw.org. The former website, www.unitedwayga.org will also lead to the same community resources.

