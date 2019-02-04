Live the life in beautiful Virginia

‘Virginia is for Lovers’ is a marketing slogan that suggests the state is all about romance, and there’s certainly plenty to love about the region.

With its mix of mountains, rivers, beaches and sport, Virginia provides endless opportunities for memorable holidays.

Located midway between New York and Florida, the state’s geography and climate are shaped by the Blue Ridge Mountains and Chesapeake Bay, which provide habitat for much of its flora and fauna.

If coastal areas are your thing, Virginia Beach promises people a unique chance to ‘Live the Life’. The area features three distinct experiences which appeal to all types of visitors, making it one of the country’s best beach destinations.

The Resort Beach is where Virginia Beach reveals its outgoing nature, with a park-like atmosphere that goes on for miles, lined with hotels, restaurants, beach playgrounds, retail shops and attractions, as well as the iconic three-mile boardwalk.

Sandbridge Beach provides serenity for visitors in an island-like environment in which to unwind, while Chesapeake Bay Beach offers ideal waters for swimming in the surf, where visitors will find paddle boarding, kayaking, volleyball and more.

Lovers of the great outdoors will find plenty to keep them occupied at Wintergreen Resort. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the resort has won numerous awards over the past few years.

From autumn through to early spring you can enjoy skiing and snowboarding on 25 slopes and trails, 13 of which are lit up for night skiing.

Wintergreen also offers two golf courses – Devils Knob on the mountain and Stoney Creek in the valley – and is widely recognised as one of the best destinations for golfers of all abilities.

Sport is hugely popular in Virginia, despite the absence of any professional major-league teams. There are several minor-league and college sports teams in the Norfolk area, including baseball, basketball and American Football.

Ice hockey also has a long-standing tradition in the region, with the Norfolk Admirals having had affiliations with many top NHL franchises.

The club has won championships in both the ECHL and AHL, in addition to enjoying link-ups with the Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers and others.

In February 2018, the City of Norfolk and Admirals agreed to a three-year lease agreement to keep the team at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The 2018/19 season will mark the 30th in club’s history, and Norfolk currently serves as the ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.

