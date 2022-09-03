Live Blog: Virginia hosts Richmond in 2022 season opener
The Tony Elliott era kicks off Saturday. Virginia hosts Richmond at Scott Stadium at 12:30 p.m. AFP editor Chris Graham will lead a live blog with coverage and analysis from the press box. Join in with your observations and questions.
AFP Game Week Coverage
- Virginia-Richmond season opener preview: Four things to watch
Tony Elliott, as offensive coordinator at Clemson, was pretty much a 50/50 run/pass guy, but Elliott and his offensive coordinator, Des Kitchings, inherit a Virginia offense that has nobody back on the O-line, and nobody in the running back room that has gotten any usage of note at the college level.
- Virginia coach Tony Elliott knows Richmond will be no pushover in 2022 season opener
The Virginia defensive brain trust is no doubt studying game tape from VMI to get a feel for how the new-look Richmond offense is going to attack.
- Virginia-Richmond preview: Will the ‘Hoos have their hands full on Saturday?
Virginia very well could have its hands full on Saturday with a Richmond team that will bring in a high-powered offense. Jerry Ratcliffe and co-host Chris Graham break things down position unit by position unit.
- The reason Brennan Armstrong returned: ‘Bottom line, win’
You wouldn’t have blamed Brennan Armstrong for entering the transfer portal in December. His head coach did. His offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach did. His offensive line did. With a new head coach, a new coordinator, a new QB coach, a new O line, he was going to be starting over anyway.
- Virginia looks to true freshman McKale Boley for key snaps on offensive line
True freshman McKale Boley is getting a chance at earning a starting job on the offensive line at Virginia.
- James Jackson gets start at weakside linebacker for UVA because of NCAA rules quirk
Because of an NCAA quirk, Virginia sophomore linebacker James Jackson is getting the start at weakside linebacker in the Cavaliers’ season opener Saturday against Richmond.
- UVA releases depth chart for season opener: Perris Jones wins starting tailback job
We know who won the battle in UVA football training camp for the starting tailback job: congratulations, former walk-on Perris Jones.
- UVA Athletics working on the suboptimal gameday experience at Scott Stadium
The UVA Football gameday experience is suboptimal, and that’s putting it mildly. The folks at UVA Athletics say they’re listening, and have made a few upgrades for 2022 based on fan input and surveys.