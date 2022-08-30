UVA Athletics working on the suboptimal gameday experience at Scott Stadium
The UVA Football gameday experience is suboptimal, and that’s putting it mildly. The folks at UVA Athletics say they’re listening, and have made a few upgrades for 2022 based on fan input and surveys.
Customer-oriented staffing to increase
Through its partnerships with RMC and Aramark, UVA Athletics has reviewed fan feedback from the 2021 season and identified areas of focus to change. These groups have spent the offseason developing a staffing plan to better serve patrons at Scott Stadium this season.
Which only makes sense. You want hot dogs and drinks; UVA Athletics wants to make more money.
This is a win-win.
Well, there was that one time that my wife and I got food poisoning from the Boardwalk fries.
WiFi upgrades
This one’s huge, because the Wifi has sucked at Scott Stadium for years.
The stadium will have enhanced WiFi service this year from TING to provide patrons high-speed Internet access. In addition, WiFi service has been expanded to stadium gates to assist fans in accessing their mobile tickets for entry.
Mobile ticket ambassadors
In an effort to serve all attendees at Scott Stadium, mobile ticket ambassadors will be stationed outside all gates to answer questions and assist with last-minute ticketing issues prior to scanning at the gate.
Expanded alcohol options
UVA will offer additional points of sale for alcohol this year. For all lower concourse stand options, fans will experience a grab-n-go option, designed to increase efficiency. Additionally, the alcohol options have been increased including the Wahoowa Pale Ale, Cavalier Lager, Hoo Rah Ray IPA and Virginia Crush.
Group ticket options
Groups of 20 can take advantage of special pricing options to attend UVA home games. Prices start from $12 to $25 depending on the opponent.
Fan Fest
The Cavalier Fan Fest returns to the Aquatics and Fitness Center this year. Open 2.5 hours before the game, and closing 30 minutes prior to kickoff, Fan Fest will feature balloon artists, a face painting station, a photo zone, a coloring zone, cornhole and more. Admission is free.
They got rid of this, and the Wahoo Walk, which is also back this year, also 2.5 hours before kickoff, you have to assume because Bronco Mendenhall had to think they were distractions, somehow.
New fourth quarter tradition
Beginning this year, UVA Football will have a prominent alum lead the stadium in a “GO HOOS” chant capped by a hype video to energize the stadium to start the fourth quarter.
They haven’t asked me, but that’s only because I’m nowhere near prominent enough.
Sing ‘The Good Old Song’
Head coach Tony Elliott and the team will gather in front of the student-section and sing “The Good Old Song” after every game.
Fans are encouraged to stay and join the team in this new game day tradition.
Hopefully it’s not the first time you sing it on gameday, either.
Fan loyalty program
Fans who attend all seven home games this season will receive a custom gift courtesy of UVA Athletics at the Coastal Carolina game on Nov. 19.
The Coastal game is at the end of a four-home-games-in-four-weeks stretch.
They may need to reimburse you for mileage in addition to the custom gift.
Rally towel games
Twice this season UVA will distribute 25,000 rally towels to enhance the game day atmosphere. Those games include the All Orange game Sept. 3 vs. Richmond to kick off the Tony Elliott era and the Nov. 12 contest vs. Pitt on Heroes Appreciation Day.
No comment about the number being only 25,000, and how that’s still about 80 percent of the crowd most weeks.
Fan Assist
The Fan Assist Program is available on game day for all patrons with a nonemergency issue. Add the Fan Assist number (226786) into your phone’s contacts prior to your attendance and text HOOS and your location for quick response on game days.
In-stadium hosts are back
A couple of familiar faces will return as in-stadium hosts this season with plenty of new programming and features planned. Jamar Hicks will serve as the in-game host with Ahmad Hawkins returning as the in-game analyst.
In-house DJ
Scott Stadium welcomes DJ Jealousy to this year’s game day experience. DJ Jealousy has a wide-range of event experience including serving as the DJ for the Washington Commanders and Washington Wizards. Expect a vibrant musical experience to Rock Scott thanks to this talented entertainer.
Cavalier Marching Band shows
The Cavalier Marching Band has an entertaining selection of themed shows for the season:
- Richmond – Coach Elliott Welcome
- ODU – Video Games
- Louisville – Billboard Charts Rewind
- Miami – Haunted Hooville
- UNC – Cavaliers on Broadway
- Pitt – Veterans Appreciation
- Coastal Carolina – Cavaliers in Space
Arrive early, be loud
Fans are encouraged to begin making their way to the stadium 40 minutes prior to kickoff each game to be in seats in time for the pregame spirit show and team runout.
Or just hang out in the parking lot until five minutes before to down another Jack and Coke, and complain because everybody else did, too, and miss the first couple of drives.
Either way.