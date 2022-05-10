Lime Kiln Theater receives Virginia Tourism Corp. grant for tourism marketing

Lime Kiln Theater has received a $10,000 Recovery Marketing Leverage Grant for its annual Summer Concert Series.

Lime Kiln, which is partnering with Lexington and the Rockbridge Area Tourism and WNRN on this project, will provide $5,000 in matching funds for the grant.

Since 2014, the annual Summer Concert Series has brought over 40,000 people to Lime Kiln. During the 2019 season, nearly 70 percent of ticket buyers came from outside Rockbridge County.

“Lime Kiln Theater’s presence in and impact on our community has been significant for decades,” said Jean Clark, director of tourism for Lexington and the Rockbridge Area. “We look forward to post-COVID good times enjoying live entertainment with our friends, neighbors and visitors.”

“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion.”

Lime Kiln Arts Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. Lime Kiln’s 2022 Summer Concert Series begins on Saturday, May 21 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8.

