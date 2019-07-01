Lime Kiln Theater presents Gary Ruley and Mule Train in concert

Lime Kiln Theater continues its summer 2019 concert series on Saturday, July 6, with Gary Ruley and Mule Train and opener The Trailblazers.

Advance tickets are $20 on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $25 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover all accepted. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The Gary Ruley and Mule Train show is presented by Pure Eats. JJ’s Meat Shak food, Devils Backbone beer and Rockbridge Vineyard wine will all be available for purchase.

Gary Ruley and Mule Train are an acoustic ensemble headed by veteran flat picking guitarist/vocalist Gary Ruley. Mule Train includes a vast network of talented musicians who support and share Gary’s drive to present the powerful acoustic sounds of bluegrass, new grass, and jazz.

Ruley, a Lexington native, has shared the stage with bluegrass legends Mac Wiseman, Bobby Lester, Vassar Clements, Tony Rice, and two-time Grammy winner Curtis Burch. Most recently, Ruley has performed shows with recording artist and champion flat picker Larry Keel and the Larry Keel Experience.

Musicians of Mule Train include Anne Marie Simpson Calhoun (fiddle/vocals), Mary Simpson (fiddle/vocals), Brennan Gilmore (mandolin/vocals), Will Lee (banjo/vocals), David Knicely (bass), Larry Keel (guitar/mandolin/vocals), Jenny Keel (bass/vocals), Jeremiah Ruley (banjo), Daniel Knicely (mandolin/vocals), Nate Leath (fiddle), Shannon Wheeler (fiddle), Rex McGee (fiddle/banjo) and Steve Hoke (pedal steel/fiddle).

Based out of Wilkesboro, N.C., the Trailblazers have taken a step back to the roots of bluegrass, Americana, folk, and jazz music. The band has a solid foundation in the music they love, but they’re constantly looking for new ways to make their mark in progressive acoustic music. The Trailblazers make original music and put their own twist on endless classics. They are the 2018 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year, and have won many prestigious contests, including Merlefest (2017), and the SPBGMA International Band Contest (2018).

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its sixth consecutive summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

