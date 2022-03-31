Lime Kiln Theater announces schedule for 2022 Summer Concert Series

Lime Kiln Theater has announced its Summer 2022 concert schedule, which will run from May 21 through Oct. 8 and will feature nine shows.

Tickets are on sale now at limekilntheater.org.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, May 21 – Aoife O’Donovan with The Wildmans

Saturday, June 4 – Sierra Hull

Saturday, June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice

Saturday, July 2 – Chris Knight with John R. Miller

Saturday, July 23 – Tim O’Brien

Saturday, Aug. 27 – Dan Tyminski Band

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Love Canon with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Saturday, Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater

Saturday, Oct. 8 – The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, J.F. Brown Real Estate, and Paradox Farm. Local and regional food, beer, wine, and cider will be available for purchase at all shows.

Lime Kiln Arts Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. Following a successful 2021 season, Lime Kiln is thrilled to present another annual series of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check out the Facebook page at facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater

