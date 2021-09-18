Lifeline program helps low-income Virginians overcome dgital divide

Published Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, 4:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought remote work, education, and medical care to the forefront, underscoring the need for all Virginians to stay digitally connected.

As such, the State Corporation Commission is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates to highlight National Telephone Discount Lifeline Awareness Week, Sept. 13-17.

Lifeline is a federal program that helps low-income consumers afford 21st century broadband. The program provides a $9.25 monthly discount on broadband service and a $7.25 monthly discount on voice service, with a limit of one benefit per household.

You could be eligible if your income falls below a certain level – at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines – or if you participate in one of these federal assistance programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Medicaid

Supplemental Security Income

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Participating companies can help with enrollment. You can also use a new option – the National Verifier (www.checklifeline.org) – to check whether you are eligible and sign up for Lifeline. Since not all companies are required to offer Lifeline service, it’s a good idea to contact the companies you want to provide you with service to see if they participate.

To learn more about Lifeline and the National Verifier, and to see if you are eligible, call 1-800-234-9473 or email lifelinesupport@usac.org or visit www.lifelinesupport.org or the FCC website at www.fcc.gov/lifeline-consumers. You may also contact Leah Sorini with Universal Service Administrative Co., the company that administers the Lifeline program, at 202-772-6274 or at LifelineProgram@usac.org.