Liberty’s unbeaten streak ends at 14 with loss to LSU

Liberty’s 14-game unbeaten streak came to an end Sunday with a 74-57 loss to LSU.

The Flames (14-1) trailed 32-26 at the halftime break and never got back into it in the second half as the Tigers (8-4) outscored Liberty 46-20 in the paint and 23-0 in points off turnovers.

Liberty had four players score double-figures, led by Darius McGhee and Scottie James with 12 points each.

LSU shot 53.3 percent (32-60) from the floor, the highest an opponent has shot against Liberty this season.

“Tonight did not transpire the way that I had hoped,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “There were a lot of small incisions throughout the game; poor shot selections, turnovers and they score 23 points off of turnovers that is a problem and then we give up 46 points in the paint when we only allow 51 points a game. We didn’t do the best job that I think we could have done in order to sustain the streak.”

