Liberty’s unbeaten streak ends at 14 with loss to LSU
Liberty’s 14-game unbeaten streak came to an end Sunday with a 74-57 loss to LSU.
The Flames (14-1) trailed 32-26 at the halftime break and never got back into it in the second half as the Tigers (8-4) outscored Liberty 46-20 in the paint and 23-0 in points off turnovers.
Liberty had four players score double-figures, led by Darius McGhee and Scottie James with 12 points each.
LSU shot 53.3 percent (32-60) from the floor, the highest an opponent has shot against Liberty this season.
“Tonight did not transpire the way that I had hoped,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “There were a lot of small incisions throughout the game; poor shot selections, turnovers and they score 23 points off of turnovers that is a problem and then we give up 46 points in the paint when we only allow 51 points a game. We didn’t do the best job that I think we could have done in order to sustain the streak.”
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.