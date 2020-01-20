Launch of Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign

The newly formed Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign will host its official launch at the Waynesboro Unitarian Universalist Church on Friday.

Everyone is invited to this informational and social gathering, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Poor People’s Campaign was originally started by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to fight for poor and working class issues. Rev. Dr. William Barber II and Pastor Liz Theoharis took up the cause and have been traveling the country organizing, mobilizing and educating poor and working class people to realize their power and strength.

The Poor People’s Campaign is non-partisan and is working to unite people on issues of poverty, racial inequality, a living wage and universal health care, just to name a few.

The PPC campaign is a moral movement of calling out the ways our country remains so unfair for so many people and working to create a more just country for everyone.

Contact AJ Young: 434-962-4572 or Adrienne Young: 540-649-2868.

