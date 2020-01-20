Launch of Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign
The newly formed Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign will host its official launch at the Waynesboro Unitarian Universalist Church on Friday.
Everyone is invited to this informational and social gathering, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Poor People’s Campaign was originally started by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to fight for poor and working class issues. Rev. Dr. William Barber II and Pastor Liz Theoharis took up the cause and have been traveling the country organizing, mobilizing and educating poor and working class people to realize their power and strength.
The Poor People’s Campaign is non-partisan and is working to unite people on issues of poverty, racial inequality, a living wage and universal health care, just to name a few.
The PPC campaign is a moral movement of calling out the ways our country remains so unfair for so many people and working to create a more just country for everyone.
Contact AJ Young: 434-962-4572 or Adrienne Young: 540-649-2868.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.