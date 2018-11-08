Know about the backlinks of your website with Backlink Checker

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

You must have gone to different sites, and you might have seen different links appearing on the website, redirecting to some other websites. The links that are visible to you on a website leading to some other site is known as a Backlink. There are some other names which are given to backlink and are commonly used as well. These are incoming link, inbound link, in link, incoming link, and citation. All these words are used to describe the Backlinks.

Backlinks are one of the essential factors which you should retain if you want to get the success of your website. The search engines like Google take the Backlinks of a website as a recommendation. So, the sites that have many inbound links will be more likely to get noticed by the search engines which may result in an improvement in ranking of your webpage. Not only number of links but the quality is given importance as well.

For example, having 10 backlinks of good quality is a way better than having 30 low-quality incoming links. So, you must keep the quality of these backlinks as well. As otherwise, the chances of high ranking will be low. Checking about the backlinks of your site seems hard to many people as they do not find an easy way. The instant and convenient method to keep an eye on backlinks is the use of Backlink Checker by SmallSEOTools.com.

Keep updated with Backlink Checker

Backlink Checker is a web-based application which everyone can utilize. Inbound link checker scans the link you submitted in and informs you all the information about the Backlinks of that particular webpage. By just one single click you get all the needed information.

Backlink checker enables you with required, detailed information. You can find out and track the place from where your backlinks are coming. The tool allows you to analyze through using your backlinks and you can examine the incoming link analysis for any other website as well. By having hands on this Backlink Checker, you will be able to research the best performing article of your site. The pages that are bringing the majority of the links to your website will also be visible to you.

Moreover, the best advantage you can see through using Backlink Checker is that you can insert the URL of your competitor’s website and can find out more about their backlinks and then by examining their profiles of inbound links you can figure out the main pattern, this will help you to improve the website as well as will enable you to compete more efficiently.

How easy is it to use Backlink Checker?

You might now be wondering if only the ones who have some expertise can utilize this tool. But there is good news for you all; no specific techniques are required to use Backlink Checker. It is one of the friendliest tools you will come across. In a few simple steps, you can get what you were looking for, and the results will be authentic as well.

After you open Backlink Checker on your browser, you will see a box which will ask you to enter the domain. At that place, you would need to copy/paste the URL of the website you want to see the backlinks for. Under that option, you can further select the choice whether you want to look at external links of all the pages of the mentioned domain or only this page. Then by merely clicking on “Check Backlinks”, you after a few seconds get the outcomes which you can utilize.

If you are in search of a free to use tool and want on point results, then Backlink Checker is most suitable for you. It will guide you about the related information in detail which you can use for different purposes. Not only for your site, but you can also enter URL for competitor’s site. The Backlink Checker implements no restriction for you, and you can use it as many times you want to.

Moreover, this tool is not available for just specific devices or you can easily download the tutorial from youtube video downloader, no matter which device you have in your hands you still can operate Backlink Checker. The application is readily accessible to you, regardless of your location across the map.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment