Kickoff for UVA Football Oct. 19 home game vs. Duke is set

The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 19 home football game against Duke. The game will be televised on ACC Network and will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The Duke home football game is part of UVA Family Weekend in Charlottesville. Family and friends of current UVA students can purchase discounted tickets to this game by clicking here (https://www.fevo.com/edp/FAMILY-WEEKEND–Virginia-Football-vs-Duke-gRikWXg).

Current UVA students can also purchase student-guest tickets for seating within the student section or on the Hill.

Single-game pricing for the Duke game (Oct. 19 – UVA Family Weekend) is $25 to $60. Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

