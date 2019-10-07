Kickoff for UVA Football Oct. 19 home game vs. Duke is set
The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 19 home football game against Duke. The game will be televised on ACC Network and will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The Duke home football game is part of UVA Family Weekend in Charlottesville. Family and friends of current UVA students can purchase discounted tickets to this game by clicking here (https://www.fevo.com/edp/FAMILY-WEEKEND–Virginia-Football-vs-Duke-gRikWXg).
Current UVA students can also purchase student-guest tickets for seating within the student section or on the Hill.
Single-game pricing for the Duke game (Oct. 19 – UVA Family Weekend) is $25 to $60. Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.
Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 18-19.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.