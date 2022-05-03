Key online casino trends you should pay attention to in 2022

Published Tuesday, May. 3, 2022, 11:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Online casinos have gone through a number of evolutions in the years since they were first initiated. Sites that required downloads in order to play games have all but vanished, live dealer casino games have been introduced and there has been a major shift into mobile casino gaming. All of this has taken place within the last decade, which shows that it’s an extremely fast-moving industry.

So, with this very fast pace in terms of development, what can we expect to see over the course of this next year? Keep reading with us to see exactly what is likely to become more popular.

First-person games

This is something that is being developed at a number of different online casino sites at the moment. First-person games are essentially casino games where the viewpoint that is shown is that of the player. So, you see through the player’s eyes on the screen. It’s definitely one of the more different ways of representing online casino games, but there is a reason for this.

Part of the reason is that VR technology is starting to become much more popular. It has both grown in terms of what it can offer and how affordable it is. No longer do people have to spend a huge amount of money and have a lot of space available in order to experience VR functionality. Games are now able to offer an almost lifelike experience in the comfort of your own home, for very little outlay.

Online casinos have obviously seen the potential that this offers and are looking to try and offer something new and exciting to players. This is why it’s likely that VR games and first-person games, in particular, could become one of the biggest casino trends over the next year.

Sports betting and sports-themed games

This has been becoming much more popular with online casinos recently. Firstly, online casino sites have been offering sports betting selections on top of standard casino games. This means that they are becoming all-in-one platforms for players who enjoy gambling. You can bet on basketball at the same time as blackjack and roulette, at the same time as rugby. This makes it really appealing to sports fans.

Secondly, sports-themed games are becoming more popular. There were a lot of sports-themed video slots after the last world cup and it’s likely that we will see some more this year. On top of this, with gambling-based restrictions being slightly relaxed, we could see some players from other sports signing deals to put their likenesses on some video slots in the near future. Sports-themed games could provide some of the biggest titles of 2022.

If you’re a sports fan then this is definitely something you need to watch. You’ll be able to stay completely informed about the sporting and casino worlds at the same time.

Blockchain gaming

Crypto has been used at online casinos for a long time. It’s mainly used to make payments, but in all honesty, that’s a very limited way of looking at the potential that the blockchain offers. Blockchain gaming has started to look like it could be the next step in the evolution of video games. With online casinos often being at the forefront of innovation, it would be no surprise to see blockchain gaming playing a big part in some top releases for 2022.

There are already provably fair titles at online casinos, which use the blockchain to verify that the games are behaving in a fair and just way. However, this is only the start of what is possible when using the blockchain to create games for players.

With sandbox games looking much more likely through the blockchain, we could start to see some of the first fully blockchain, interactive online casinos. While the first sites are likely to be quite primitive in relation to what’s possible, the first steps could well be taken during 2022. This is what makes this all so exciting.

Many people feel that the future of online casinos is through the blockchain. Fully virtual casinos that allow for real-time travel around the site and playing lifelike games is absolutely possible with what the blockchain has to offer. This means that players could start to enjoy the building blocks of online casinos during 2022. While it won’t be the finished article, by any stretch of the imagination, it will be exciting to be part of the first steps into a new world, and to be playing at the starting point of the future of an entire industry.

Story by George Williams

Like this: Like Loading...