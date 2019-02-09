Kaine, Warner add to calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have added to the list of public officials calling on Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign in the wake of sexual-assault allegations.

Kaine’s statement:

“Lieutenant Governor Fairfax should resign. The allegations against him detail atrocious crimes, and he can no longer effectively serve the Commonwealth. We cannot ever ignore or tolerate sexual assault.”

Warner’s statement:

“Today’s news is devastating. Sexual assault is never acceptable, and survivors of violence and harassment deserve to be heard. ​If these allegations concerning Lieutenant Governor Fairfax are accurate, then they are clearly disqualifying and he must resign.

“In the past week, the people of the Commonwealth have been subjected to what seems like an unending barrage of revelations about the past actions, both admitted and alleged, of their elected leaders. Resolving this crisis will require a government with the confidence of the people, justice for those who have been harmed, and a path forward that promotes healing and reconciliation. I am committed to doing everything I can to find this way ahead, but it will not be the work of a single evening. Those of us in elected office who have been endowed with the public’​s trust must always put the Commonwealth first.”

