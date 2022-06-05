June Star to perform June 10 in Goochland

The Baltimore-based band June Star will perform on Friday, June 10, at 4 p.m., at Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery in Goochland.

June Star was formed in 1998 by singer/songwriter Andrew Grimm. The band has released 16 records and toured throughout the U.S.

The current American roots rock group includes Grimm, Dave Hadley and Mike Kuhl. Their music has been described best as country rock with songs about love.

Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery is a water-conscious, biologically friendly farm brewery and agritourism event venue operating on a working farm. They aim to combine the best of beer with the best of music.

For more information, visit www.junestar.com or www.lickingholecreek.com

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

