JMU recognizes 2020 graduates at in-person ceremony

James Madison University will recognize 2020 graduates with in-person convocation this weekend.

Commencement ceremonies will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

More than 4,000 members of the campus community graduated in 2020, 780 with master’s degrees and 45 receiving a doctorate. The top three most popular undergraduate majors were health sciences, nursing and psychology. Education, accounting and physician assistant studies were the top three programs.

“We are honored to celebrate the extraordinary and resilient Class of 2020. With expertise gained inside and outside the classroom and hands-on learning, graduates are ready to be thoughtful, active and informed contributors to society. We await with expectation their future endeavors,” said JMU President Jonathan Alger.

The commencement ceremonies are ticketed events. All graduates and guests will be required to wear masks.

Other general information on the class of 2020 commencement is available at jmu.edu/commencement.