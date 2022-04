‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: The Big Wahoowa Weekend Preview

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” welcomes UVA superfan Michael Guthrie of Howard Hanna Roy Wheeler Realty to preview the big Wahoowa Weekend, with UVA baseball, softball and track and field all on Grounds, along with the football spring game.

