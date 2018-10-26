Jennifer Lewis releases second TV ad: Rejects negative campaigning

Sixth District Democratic Party congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis has released the second television ad of the campaign.

The ad, “Leadership,” began running across the district this morning.

Lewis has been critical of negative ads being run by her Republican opponent, State Del. Ben Cline.

“Del. Cline’s strange and misleading attacks are disappointing,” Lewis said. “I refuse to engage in the same partisan politics that’s torn our country apart. The people of the Sixth District value honesty and integrity; our campaign will continue to reflect those values.”

Lewis’s second ad instead focuses on bread-and-butter issues:

“Crumbling schools, stagnant wages, a broken healthcare system that puts profits over people – these are moral challenges that demand true leadership. Not do-nothing legislators waiting for their shot at higher office. I’m offering an alternative on November 6th. If you trust me with your vote, together we can reject our failed politics and starting solving problems for a change.”

