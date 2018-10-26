Jennifer Lewis releases second TV ad: Rejects negative campaigning

Published Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 2:51 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Jennifer LewisSixth District Democratic Party congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis has released the second television ad of the campaign.

The ad, “Leadership,” began running across the district this morning.

Lewis has been critical of negative ads being run by her Republican opponent, State Del. Ben Cline.

“Del. Cline’s strange and misleading attacks are disappointing,” Lewis said. “I refuse to engage in the same partisan politics that’s torn our country apart. The people of the Sixth District value honesty and integrity; our campaign will continue to reflect those values.”

Lewis’s second ad instead focuses on bread-and-butter issues:

“Crumbling schools, stagnant wages, a broken healthcare system that puts profits over people – these are moral challenges that demand true leadership. Not do-nothing legislators waiting for their shot at higher office. I’m offering an alternative on November 6th. If you trust me with your vote, together we can reject our failed politics and starting solving problems for a change.”

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment