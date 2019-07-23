Is President Trump talking out loud about nuking Afghanistan?

President Trump can win the war in Afghanistan in 10 days. It would cost 10 million lives, sure, but, it would be over.

It’s hard to fathom that the greatest democracy in the history of humankind has this level of imbecile in power.

This is classic narcissism. Richard Nixon, from the depths of hell, is taking a break from pushing a boulder up an eternal hill and saying, Whoa, dude, pump the damn brakes.

Afghanistan, you may remember, and you may not, but this is true, it’s where the Soviet empire went to die.

The Soviets, in 1979, rolled tanks in and installed a puppet regime, for really no good reason, other than that they could. Well, that, and the Russians are forever paranoid about their borders.

In any case, it was Afghanistan that led to the end of the Cold War.

You were told that it was Ronald Reagan standing up to the bad guys, and there is some truth there. The Russians were put off by his push to develop a nuclear-missile shield, which would have given the U.S. a tactical advantage in a nuclear confrontation.

If such a nuclear-missile shield would have been at all possible.

We’re pushing up on 40 years later, and, you know, no missile shield. It wasn’t exactly a bluff, because Reagan was committed to it, but it was never going to happen.

It’s telling that among the last acts of the Soviet empire was the tanks rolling back out of Afghanistan.

And then, roughly a decade later, we rolled tanks back in, as part of our misguided response to the 9/11 attacks.

Think about what has happened in the intervening 18 years since we invaded Afghanistan.

The Afghan war, the followup, even more misguided, invasion of Iraq, nearly bankrupted us, in the recession of 2007-2010, and led to what seems to be a permanent destabilization of the Middle East, which even before, of course, was not exactly a land of peace and harmony.

And so it is that Trump, in his infinite wisdom, tells us that he’s tired of it all, and he knows how we could extricate ourselves from the morass, if only we’d let him.

Do what, though, exactly?

Win a war in a week, killing 10 million people.

So, what, dude is going to nuke Afghanistan? That’s the only thing he could be hinting to.

He said this out loud, in front of reporters.

He tends to like to walk his nonsense statements back as being fake news, but he seems to be proud of this particular bit of mania.

Our elected president is talking out loud about nuking a country because he’s tired of having to deal with it.

This is what we have as our president.

Shame on us.

Column by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google