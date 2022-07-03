Interstate 95 motorcyle crash claims life of North Chesterfield man

Chris Graham
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 on the ramp to northbound Route 288 at 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

Kenneth Tate Jr., 36, of North Chesterfield  was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Ex-500 when he ran off the road to the right at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle struck a guard rail, and Tate was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was wearing his helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.

 


