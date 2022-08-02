Interstate 81 southbound right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair

Interstate 81
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed Tuesday afternoon near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.

The right lane of southbound I-81 is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Wednesday following repairs by a Virginia Department of Transportation bridge contractor. Motorists should expect congestion on southbound I-81 in the Winchester area and northern Frederick County until work is complete and the right lane reopens.

All work is weather permitting.


