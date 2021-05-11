Inside what caused the Afton Mountain rock slide

College of William & Mary structural geology professor Christopher “Chuck” Bailey joins the show to discuss the factors that caused the Afton Mountain rock slide.

A mass movement in the Blue Ridge

Mid-day on Sunday (May 2nd, 2021), I crossed the Blue Ridge Mountains along U.S. Route 250. As I traveled up the mountain, just to the west of the Albemarle-Nelson county line, I noticed a modest pile of rock debris and tilted trees on the uphill side of the highway. A small mass wasting event had recently occurred—this was no surprise as the southeastern slope of the Blue Ridge near Rockfish Gap is prone to mass movement because of its geology.

VDOT mobilizing contractors to stabilize slope, clear rock slide on U.S. 250 on Afton Mountain

U.S. 250 will likely be closed for weeks while excavation and stabilization is done between Route 6 east of the summit of Afton Mountain and Route 750 just west of the Rockfish Gap Country Store.

