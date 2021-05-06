VDOT mobilizing contractors to stabilize slope, clear rock slide on U.S. 250 on Afton Mountain

Published Thursday, May. 6, 2021, 4:19 pm

U.S. 250 will likely be closed for weeks while excavation and stabilization is done between Route 6 east of the summit of Afton Mountain and Route 750 just west of the Rockfish Gap Country Store.

Rocks, soil and debris continue to slide down the steep slope and the hillside above the slide is also unstable. The slide began at midday Monday and required closing U.S. 250 to traffic.

Motorists should continue to use Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain in this area. Exit 99 onto U.S. 250 from I-64 at the summit of Afton Mountain is open to traffic in both directions. U.S. 250 is closed at the Route 6 intersection, 1.4 miles east of Exit 99. Route 6 is open to passenger vehicles but tractor-trailers are prohibited from using Route 6 unless they are making local deliveries.

Geologists and engineers with the Virginia Department of Transportation are meeting with contractors to finalize a plan to safely remove the unstable soil and rocks from the hillside. There is a large area of unstable material on the hillside that must be removed. Once that is complete additional work will be done to install soil nails and fabric to stabilize the slope above the road.

A better estimate of the time required will be made once work begins early next week. Soil conditions and weather may affect the time needed to complete the project.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

