Input wanted for Mount Clinton Pike improvements project

Published Sunday, Jun. 6, 2021, 4:06 pm

Harrisonburg Public Works and project consultants are seeking community input on the Mount Clinton Pike improvements project.

Project design is underway on the effort, which will include a paved shared-use path between Park Road and Virginia Avenue, a left turn lane on Mount Clinton Pike at Chicago Avenue, a crosswalk with pedestrian refuge island, speed radar sign, and possible sidewalk along the south side of Mount Clinton Pike.

The project has been in the works for several years. However, due to a policy change at the state level involving transportation funding allocation, the original project scope was unable to be carried through full design and construction.

While the project is significantly reduced from its original concept, which included a roundabout to consolidate the Park Road and Chicago Avenue intersections into one intersection with Mount Clinton Pike, the improvements now under design are intended to achieve the same goals to improve traffic safety and operations, as well as enhance multimodal travel through the corridor.

Those interested in learning more about the project and sharing their questions and suggestions can do so by visiting www.harrisonburgva.gov/mount-clinton-pike.

The project is currently in the Preliminary Engineering and Public Involvement stage.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

