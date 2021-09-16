Incumbent von Schilling running for second term as Commissioner of the Revenue in River City

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

WAYNESBORO — Before her election to Waynesboro Commissioner of the Revenue in November 2017, Sabrina von Schilling worked for 10 years with the Department of Social Services and then as chief deputy in 2016.

She said when she became chief deputy, she came in not knowing the role of a commissioner of the revenue, but was soon interested in the position.

“I think the most important thing about being Commissioner of the Revenue is being able to treat everybody fair and equally,” said von Schilling, a 1997 graduate of Stuarts Draft High School who grew up in Lyndhurst.

Von Schilling lives in Waynesboro with her husband, Steve, and has one adult daughter.

She said she is running as an Independent because she believes everyone’s situation is different yet they deserve to be treated equally.

After high school, von Schilling worked for DuPont Community Credit Union for five years, then Community Bank for 10 years.

She said the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office “is very serious about our customer service.” She and her staff understand that some individuals who come into her office are dealing with serious situations, such as the loss of a loved one.

“We do try to offer the best customer service,” she said. And if she or her staff cannot help the resident, they find out who on city staff can.

According to von Schilling, the public sometimes does not understand that responsibilities in the city are staggered among her office, the city manager’s office and the members of city council.

The treasurer collects bills, while her office assesses taxes, including on motor vehicles. However, the Commissioner of the Revenue follows Virginia codes to set taxes, and does not control the assessment rates. Waynesboro City Council controls rates.

“I think that there’s a lot that the public probably doesn’t understand [about the Commissioner of the Revenue],” von Schilling said.

If reelected, von Schilling already knows what goals she would like to accomplish.

“I always have goals. I believe learning is power,” she said.

She is working on her master commissioner of the revenue, a state certification and career development program through UVA. And she is encouraging her staff to also pursue certification and career development to better serve the residents of the River City by keeping up to date on codes and laws.

Von Schilling said she would also like to work on making sure that residents know her office is open “and we want them to feel comfortable coming to us” with concerns and questions.

Even if she and her staff cannot change the situation, she wants residents to know they are ready to hear their stories.