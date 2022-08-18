Incoming students set to kick off their JMU experience with volunteer work

One hundred incoming first-year and transfer students will be coming to campus early this year to volunteer with non-profits in Harrisonburg through James Madison University’s Dukes Making a Difference program.

The program connects students with almost a dozen community partners, including local schools, retirement communities, and non-profits focused on a range of issues from disability support to conservation and healthy food access.

Some of the service projects the students will be working on include:

  • Helping local teachers and administrators get their classrooms, outdoor learning spaces, and school gardens ready for students.
  • Performing essential repairs or remodels to help low-income homeowners stay in their homes.
  • Cleaning a section of local river.
  • Painting the interiors and exteriors of non-profits focused on mental health.
  • Washing a partner’s fleet of busses alongside clients of the organization.
  • Spending time with individuals with disabilities and with seniors in our community

“This is a great opportunity for new Dukes to learn about Harrisonburg’s most pressing social issues, and to join some of the amazing individuals and organizations making their new home a better place for all of its residents,” said Josh Shulruff, who coordinates the program for JMU.

The program will run August 17-20, 2022. This year’s community partners include, but are not limited to:


